Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $3,719,791.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,075 shares of company stock worth $4,775,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $963.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

