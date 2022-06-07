Critical Analysis: Markforged (MKFG) vs. Its Peers

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 247 1314 2264 83 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 246.64%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.70% -2.38%

Risk & Volatility

Markforged has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -29.75 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 33.06

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

