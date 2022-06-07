Critical Analysis: Sight Sciences (SGHT) and Its Rivals

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is one of 216 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sight Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sight Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million -$62.96 million -3.25 Sight Sciences Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -518.72

Sight Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Sight Sciences Competitors -748.20% -64.90% -19.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sight Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sight Sciences Competitors 1306 4637 8020 221 2.50

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 208.46%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 50.96%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

