Critical Comparison: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) & bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amadeus IT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and bioMérieux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $3.16 billion 8.78 -$168.47 million ($0.33) -186.64 bioMérieux $3.99 billion 3.04 $711.16 million N/A N/A

bioMérieux has higher revenue and earnings than Amadeus IT Group.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group -4.70% -1.29% -0.42% bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amadeus IT Group and bioMérieux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 3 2 3 0 2.00 bioMérieux 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMérieux has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bioMérieux beats Amadeus IT Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

bioMérieux Company Profile (Get Rating)

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors. It serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, and industrial control laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. bioMérieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

