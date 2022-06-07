Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

