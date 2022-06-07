CSW Industrials, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CSW Industrials in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $102.37 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

