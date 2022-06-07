Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Nadim Ahmed Buys 8,090 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) CEO Nadim Ahmed acquired 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,855. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.