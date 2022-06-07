Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cybin by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Cybin by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBN opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

