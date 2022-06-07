Dale Richard Foster Sells 1,718 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $48,395.50.

WSTG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The company has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.77. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

