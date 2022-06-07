Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

NYSE DAC opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Danaos by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Danaos by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

