Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

