Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($62.37) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
