Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.