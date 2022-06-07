David Brown Purchases 25,000 Shares of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Rating) insider David Brown bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($11,690.65).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, David Brown 40,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80.

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

