David L. Grinnell Sells 425 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.08 and a 1-year high of $1,104.09.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.