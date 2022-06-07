David Williams Buys 228,544 Shares of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 228,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$259,854.53 ($186,945.70).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PolyNovo alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, David Williams bought 266,514 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$317,418.17 ($228,358.40).

On Monday, May 23rd, David Williams bought 300,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$375,900.00 ($270,431.65).

On Wednesday, May 18th, David Williams bought 346,193 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$430,317.90 ($309,581.22).

On Monday, May 16th, David Williams acquired 405,911 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$514,289.24 ($369,992.26).

On Friday, May 13th, David Williams acquired 181,532 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$231,453.30 ($166,513.17).

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Williams acquired 249,996 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$265,995.74 ($191,363.84).

On Monday, May 9th, David Williams acquired 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$227,500.00 ($163,669.06).

On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$434,500.00 ($312,589.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyNovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyNovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.