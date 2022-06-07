Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.13.
Several analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
TSE:DFY traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.98. 28,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,184. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.15.
About Definity Financial (Get Rating)
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.
