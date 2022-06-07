DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.57. DeNA has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

