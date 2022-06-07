DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About DeNA (Get Rating)
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
