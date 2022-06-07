DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

