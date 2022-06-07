Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after purchasing an additional 966,038 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

