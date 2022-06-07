Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.77.

Shares of DOO opened at C$84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.19. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.