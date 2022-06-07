Desjardins Weighs in on BRP Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.
Shares of DOO opened at C$84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.19. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
