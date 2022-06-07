Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SIX2 opened at €129.10 ($138.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is €123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €138.59. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($183.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

