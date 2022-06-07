Devro plc (DVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DVO stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.01).
In other news, insider Rutger Helbing sold 66,486 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.64), for a total value of £140,285.46 ($175,796.32). Also, insider Malcolm Swift bought 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046 ($25,120.30).
About Devro (Get Rating)
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
