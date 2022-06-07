DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $363.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $492.00 to $363.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.81.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded up $8.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom has a twelve month low of $267.57 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,686,367. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.