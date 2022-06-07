Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

APPS stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

