Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

