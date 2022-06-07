Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $159,845.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 232,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.29 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dillard’s by 54.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $2,226,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

