Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.