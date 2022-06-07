Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DDL opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

