Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $847.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.00 million and the lowest is $829.21 million. Donaldson reported sales of $773.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.06%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

