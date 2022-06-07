DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.