Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

NYSE DOUG traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.23. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of 5.02 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.09 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 302.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $198,250 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.