Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Critical Analysis

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 20.38 $154.78 million $0.69 53.04 Luokung Technology $145.07 million 1.14 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.19% 15.27% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Doximity beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

