DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Sells A$365,699.86 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DROGet Rating) insider Oleg Vornik sold 1,766,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$365,699.86 ($263,093.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.48.

About DroneShield

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security worldwide. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution; DroneSim, a critical tool in the simulation, training, and testing of drone detection equipment and processes; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployable in permanent or temporary installations.

