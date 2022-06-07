DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. The buyout of Rogers will also offer significant cost synergy opportunities. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. However, it faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation and weakness in the Interconnect Solutions business. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and government-mandated shutdowns in China are also expected to hurt volumes.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

DD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.83. 23,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

