e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $447,617.92 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $447,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 790,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,602. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $19,845,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after buying an additional 587,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.