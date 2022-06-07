Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De Sells 3,022 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 422,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

