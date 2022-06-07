Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.39 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to post $147.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.73 million to $160.80 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $105.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $574.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.57 million to $607.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $532.94 million, with estimates ranging from $493.15 million to $582.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

