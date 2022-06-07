Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

