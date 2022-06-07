Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 108.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

