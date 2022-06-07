Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 108.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.
About Eagle Point Credit (Get Rating)
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.