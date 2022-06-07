Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 30th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

