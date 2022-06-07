eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.