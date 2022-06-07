Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of close to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.65.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. 4,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.66.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ecolab by 596.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Ecolab by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 855,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,099,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,158,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 219,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.