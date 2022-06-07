Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ecolab also updated its Q2 guidance to close to $1.10 EPS.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.65.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

