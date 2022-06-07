Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

