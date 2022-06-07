Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Edible Garden’s (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 14th. Edible Garden had issued 2,930,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $14,650,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Edible Garden’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a controlled environment agriculture farming company which uses traditional agricultural growing techniques together with technology to grow fresh, organic food. Edible Garden AG Incorporated is based in BELVIDERE, NJ.

