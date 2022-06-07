Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $36.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $35.71 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after buying an additional 2,205,431 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

