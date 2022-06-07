eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) CFO Michael Byrnes Acquires 25,000 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) CFO Michael Byrnes purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:EFTR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,642. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on EFTR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.74.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
