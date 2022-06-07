Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.10. 1,659,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.