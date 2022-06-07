Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 726,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,849. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
