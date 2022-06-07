Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

